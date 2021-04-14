Multimedia Top Ten: iOS-Gamer mögen Origamis und Auto-Rennen

«Paper Fold»
Mit »Paper Fold« geht Origami jetzt auch per App.

Origamis kennt man aus der Schule: Ziel war es bunte Kraniche zu falten, die dann meistens doch eher Papierflieger wurden. Die alte chinesische Faltkunst mit japanischen Namen gibt es nun als App. Das kommt bei iOS-Gamern gut an.

Berlin (dpa) - Origami beschreibt die Kunst des Papierfaltens - ausgehend von einem meistens quadratischen Blatt Papier, werden Formen und Gestalten gefaltet.

Die beruhigende Tätigkeit scheint bei iOS-Gamern wieder im Kommen zu sein. Denn mit „Paper Fold“ steht ein genau solches Spiel auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. In zahlreichen Leveln kann man verschiedene Motive und Origamis falten und kreieren. Außerdem hat man dabei eine große Auswahl an verschiedenen Motiven und Formen. Wer ein bisschen kreativ sein und sich dabei noch entspannen möchte, dürfte Gefallen daran finden.

Mit wesentlich mehr Action und wenigen bis keinen Entspannungsmomenten punktet diese Woche bei Gamern das Spiel „Real Drive 3D“. In aufregenden Challenges stellt man hier seine Fahrkünste unter Beweis. Ziel ist es, neue Autos freizuschalten, die man dann aufrüsten kann. Ob auf Dächern oder Stränden, man jagt durch virtuelle Welten und wird mit allerlei Herausforderungen konfrontiert - allerdings auch mit viel Werbung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio0,99
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5PouPaul Salameh2,29
6Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX0,49
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
8RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
9Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
10Football Manager 2021 MobileSEGA9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
2Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
3Water Sort PuzzleIEC GLOBAL PTY LTDkostenlos
4Paper FoldGood Job Gameskostenlos
5Soccer Super Star - FußballReal Free Soccerkostenlos
6Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
7Pass the BoomNick Seidelkostenlos
8DOP 2: Delete One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
9Real Drive 3DCoda Platform Limitedkostenlos
10Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!Kingkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
5Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
6Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited4,49
7DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
8HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99
9The RoomFireproof Studios Limited1,09
10Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1DOP 2: Delete One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
2ROBLOXRoblox Corporationkostenlos
3Parking Jam 3DPopcore GmbHkostenlos
4Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
5Hay DaySupercellkostenlos
6Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
7Prison Escape: Stickman StoryABIGAMES PTE. LTDkostenlos
8GardenscapesPlayrixkostenlos
9HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos
10Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos

