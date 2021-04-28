Multimedia Top Ten: König Roberts Schloss und die richtige Frisur
Berlin (dpa) - Shampoo, Conditioner und sanfte Kopfmassage: Ohne eine professionelle Haarwäsche ist kein Friseurbesuch vollständig. In dieser Woche ist in der Community Hairstyling angesagt und ein Friseur-Spiel auf Platz 3 der Charts.
In „Hair Dye!“ schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers. Der Job besteht lediglich darin, die Kundinnen zufrieden zu stellen und der Kreativität freien Lauf zu lassen - Waschen, Färben, Schneiden und toller Service inbegriffen. Die Fehlerbehebungen des Updates sorgen für ungestörten Frisier-Spaß.
Ebenfalls sehr beliebt und auf Platz 7: „Royal Match“. In dem lustig gestalteten Spiel gilt es, König Roberts Schloss zu restaurieren und dem Anwesen zu einstiger Pracht zu verhelfen. In zahlreichen Mini-Spielen können Erweiterungen und neue Bereiche freigeschaltet werden. Etliche Hindernisse müssen zerstört werden, um zum nächsten Level zu gelangen.
Top iPhone Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|10
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Slice It All!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Hair Dye!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|4
|Score! Hero 2
|First Touch Games Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Pusher 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw The Line 3D
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|10
|Makeover Studio 3D
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|9,99
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|8
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Pusher 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210428-99-387757/3