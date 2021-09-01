Multimedia Top-Apps: Spaß beim Rechnen und Videos posten
Berlin (dpa) - Foto- und Videoportale bestimmen mittlerweile die Social-Media-Welt. Das Aufnehmen, Bearbeiten und Teilen von kurzen Videos ist vor allem, aber nicht nur bei jungen Usern beliebt. Die Plattform „TikTok“ ist daher nicht zum ersten Mal in den App-Charts vertreten.
Anfangs wurden mit „TikTok“ vor allem Playback-Clips zu Chart-Songs aufgenommen und hochgeladen. Mittlerweile posten User aber vieles mehr: Sport-Clips oder witzige Do-It-Yourself-Videos beispielsweise. Außerdem bietet die App viele Interaktionsmöglichkeiten. Kein Wunder also, das „TikTok“ bei Kindern und Jugendlichen so beliebt ist.
Auch „MyScript Calculator“ spielt in dieser Woche in den Charts eine Rolle. Die Rechen-App schafft es mit interaktiven handschriftlichen Quadrat- und Wurzelberechnungen, Logarithmen und Potenzierungen immerhin auf Platz 9. Mit einem Update ist „MyScript Calculator“ nun auch mit dem iPad Pro 2018 kompatibel.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|1Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|1CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|10
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos