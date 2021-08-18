Die Bundesliga startet in die Saison 2021/22, und für viele Schüler beginnt das neue Schuljahr. Die Fußball-Profis müssen leider ohne digitale Unterstützung klarkommen, Lehrer aber nicht. Es ist einiges los in den App-Charts der Woche.

Berlin (dpa) - Die Mannschaften der Fußball-Bundesliga haben ihren ersten Spieltag absolviert. Die Saison mit hoffentlich spannenden Partien ist eröffnet. Per Live-Stream ist es längst kein Problem mehr, Spiele auch unterwegs auf dem Handy mitzuverfolgen. Es ist wohl kein Zufall, dass die App „DAZN Sport Live Stream“ in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts (Platz 10) rutscht.

Das Angebot von „DAZN Sport Live Stream“ umfasst die Freitags- und Sonntagsspiele der Bundesliga sowie nahezu die komplette UEFA Champions League. Bis zum 30. September kann man die Streaming-App sogar noch einen Monat kostenlos testen.

Einen Neustart gibt es vielerorts auch für Schüler. Ein hilfreiches Orga-Tool erleichtert den Einstieg - diesmal jedoch für Lehrer. Die App „Teacher Tool 6“ ist quasi ein digitaler Lehrerkalender. Er enthält alle wesentlichen Informationen über die Schüler, wie Notenübersicht, Fehlzeiten und vieles mehr. Alles ist sofort einsehbar, veränderbar und gegen unerlaubte Zugriffe durch ein Passwort und Datenverschlüsselung geschützt. „Teacher Tool 6“ belegt in dieser Woche Platz 7 der App-Charts.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 1,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 10 food with love Food with love 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 24,99 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 9 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps