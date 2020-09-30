Multimedia Rätsel und Point-and-Click-Spaß mit iOS-Games

«Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber»
Das Spiel »Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber« ist dieser Tage sehr beliebt.

Viele Puzzle-Fans unter den iOS-Gamern verschlägt es in dieser Woche in das Harry-Potter-Universum. Außerdem wird ein klassisches Point-and-Click-Adventure krass oft gespielt.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Hogwarts-Fans aufgepasst: iOS-Gamer greifen in dieser Woche auf «Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber» aus dem Hause «Zynga Inc.» zurück. Auf Basis einer Puzzle-Spielmechanik werden die Level unter anderem mithilfe von Zaubersprüchen gelöst. Das Spiel landet auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Mindestens genauso spannend geht es bei dem Point-and-Click-Adventure «Deponia» zu. Der Spieler schlüpft hier in die Rolle des Schrottplatz-Bewohners «Rufus». Dieser will der Müllhölle entkommen und erlebt auf dem Fluchtversuch ein Abenteuer nach dem anderen. «Deponia» schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Ebenfalls beliebt ist in dieser Woche das Spiel «Acrylnägel!», bei dem man die Geschicke eines Nagelstudios lenkt. Die Kunden warten mit allerlei Wünschen auf und müssen vom Spieler zufriedenstellend bedient werden. Gerade die Gestaltung der Nägel erfordert viel Kreativität und Feingefühl.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6PouPaul Salameh2,29
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
8Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
9RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Acrylnägel!Crazy Labskostenlos
3Harry Potter: Rätsel & ZauberZynga Inc.kostenlos
4Steve - Widget SpielIvan De Cabokostenlos
5Color Roll 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
6Mini FootballMiniclip.comkostenlos
7Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
8RacerKingSmall Beautifulkostenlos
9PfandhauskönigLion Studioskostenlos
10Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3DeponiaDaedalic Entertainment GmbH5,49
4Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
5Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht ausDaedalic Entertainment GmbH1,09
6Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
7Harvey's New EyesDaedalic Entertainment GmbH5,49
8Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99
9Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
10The RoomFireproof Games1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Harry Potter: Rätsel & ZauberZynga Inc.kostenlos
3Acrylnägel!Crazy Labskostenlos
4Steve - Widget SpielIvan De Cabokostenlos
5RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
6Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
7Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos
8Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
9Mini FootballMiniclip.comkostenlos
10Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-767861/8