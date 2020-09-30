Multimedia Rätsel und Point-and-Click-Spaß mit iOS-Games
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Hogwarts-Fans aufgepasst: iOS-Gamer greifen in dieser Woche auf «Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber» aus dem Hause «Zynga Inc.» zurück. Auf Basis einer Puzzle-Spielmechanik werden die Level unter anderem mithilfe von Zaubersprüchen gelöst. Das Spiel landet auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Mindestens genauso spannend geht es bei dem Point-and-Click-Adventure «Deponia» zu. Der Spieler schlüpft hier in die Rolle des Schrottplatz-Bewohners «Rufus». Dieser will der Müllhölle entkommen und erlebt auf dem Fluchtversuch ein Abenteuer nach dem anderen. «Deponia» schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Ebenfalls beliebt ist in dieser Woche das Spiel «Acrylnägel!», bei dem man die Geschicke eines Nagelstudios lenkt. Die Kunden warten mit allerlei Wünschen auf und müssen vom Spieler zufriedenstellend bedient werden. Gerade die Gestaltung der Nägel erfordert viel Kreativität und Feingefühl.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|9
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Acrylnägel!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|3
|Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Steve - Widget Spiel
|Ivan De Cabo
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Roll 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Mini Football
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|RacerKing
|Small Beautiful
|kostenlos
|9
|Pfandhauskönig
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Deponia
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|5,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|1,09
|6
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|7
|Harvey's New Eyes
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|5,49
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|9
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|10
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Acrylnägel!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|4
|Steve - Widget Spiel
|Ivan De Cabo
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Mini Football
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|10
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-767861/8