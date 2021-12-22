Das App-Release von «Schlag den Star» bietet beste Unterhaltung. Neben dem Quiz-Duell begeistert die iOS-Community in dieser Woche auch die neue Version eines Flugsimulators. Die Top-Spiele aus dem App Store im Überblick:

Berlin (dpa) - Regelmäßig treten in der TV-Show „Schlag den Star“ zwei Prominente gegeneinander an. In den bis zu 15 Spielen und Wettkämpfen geht es um viel Ehrgeiz und 100.000 Euro. Seit September können sich Fans der Show die App auf ihr iPhone laden.

Neben beliebten Disziplinen wie „Blamieren oder Kassieren“, „Kopfrechnen“ oder „Länderkunde“ gibt es bei „Schlag den Star“ auch herausfordernde Action-Spiele. Ganz neu ist der WLAN Multiplayer: Spieler, die sich im selben WLAN-Netz befinden, können gegeneinander antreten. Das gut gestaltete Game kostet erschwingliche 2,99 Euro und landet auf Rang acht der Top Ten.

Auch „Aerofly FS 2022“ (9,99 Euro) kommt derzeit gut bei den Gamern an. Die neue Version des bereits bekannten Flugsimulators wartet mit mehr Funktionen, Flugzeugmodellen und Regionen auf. In einem kurzen interaktiven Tutorial werden alle Grundlagen erklärt. Gamer können also schnell abheben und über 700 Flughäfen in Europa anfliegen. „Aerofly FS 2022“ landet auf Top-Ten-Platz 6.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Kingdom Two Crowns Raw Fury 6,99 8 Schlag den Star bitComposer Interactive GmbH 2,99 9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 0,99 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Slap And Run Voodoo kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Love Fantasy: Match & Stories Appzoa Tech Co., Limited kostenlos 5 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Coloring Match SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 7 Collect Em All! Clear the Dots Voodoo kostenlos 8 Handy Craft Voodoo kostenlos 9 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Super Warriors: Awakening WICKESAID LIMITED kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Townscaper Raw Fury 4,99 6 Aerofly FS 2022 IPACS 9,99 7 EXIT – Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 10 Kingdom Two Crowns Raw Fury 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

