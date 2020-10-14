Multimedia iOS-Games: Das Spiel des Lebens und viele Rätsel

«DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2»
Ob Gehirnchirurg, Popstar oder Katzenmama: Hier kann jeder alles werden.

Die iOS-Gamer gehen der Frage ihres Lebenstraums auf den Grund. Glücklicherweise stehen in der Spielewelt alle Türen weit offen und niemand kommt zu kurz. Auch gerätselt wird derzeit viel. Puzzeln und Knobeln geht schließlich immer.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In dieser Woche raucht iOS-Gamern gewaltig der Kopf: Das brandneue Rätsel- und Knobelspiel «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» fordert das Denkvermögen der Spielgemeinde heraus.

Jede Menge verrückte Puzzles, Rätsel und Fragen stehen auf dem Programm. Der Spieler muss dabei oft um die Ecke denken und clevere Lösungen finden. «Who is? Kopfnüsse und Rätsel» erfreut Knobelfans zudem mit einer gelungenen Grafik und vielen Animationen. Auf Platz 4 steht das kostenlose Game in den Charts gut da.

Für welches Leben entscheidest du dich? Dieser Frage geht man bei «DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2» auf den Grund. Ob Gehirnchirurg, Popstar oder Katzenmama - in diesem mobilen Brettspiel findet jeder sein Glück.

Die Straßen des Lebens sind oft verzweigt: An den Kreuzungen kannst du eine zweite Chance erhalten und etwas neues ausprobieren. Es ist also nie zu spät, doch noch zu heiraten oder Video-Blogger zu werden! Das Wohlfühlspiel ist beliebt und schafft es in dieser Woche auf Platz 9 der Charts.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
5PouPaul Salameh2,29
6Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
7Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
8Bridge ConstructorHeadup GmbH0,49
9True SkateTrue Axis2,29
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Genshin ImpactmiHoYo Limitedkostenlos
3Demolish!Voodookostenlos
4Who is? Kopfnüsse & RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
5Color Roll 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
6Acrylnägel!Crazy Labskostenlos
7Mini FootballMiniclip.comkostenlos
8Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
9EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 CompanionElectronic Artskostenlos
10PfandhauskönigLion Studioskostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Bridge ConstructorHeadup GmbH0,49
5Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
6The House of Da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
7The RoomFireproof Games1,09
8Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
9DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio4,49
10Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Genshin ImpactmiHoYo Limitedkostenlos
3Acrylnägel!Crazy Labskostenlos
4Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
5Harry Potter: Rätsel & ZauberZynga Inc.kostenlos
6Who is? Kopfnüsse & RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
7RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
8Mini FootballMiniclip.comkostenlos
9Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
10Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos

