Der Gerichtssaal gehört den Rätselfans unter den Gamern. Die suchen in dieser Woche Beweise, um gefährlichen Tätern auf die Schliche zu kommen. Andere machen lieber Gehirntraining.

Berlin (dpa) - Bereit, um der Wahrheit auf die Spur zu kommen? In dieser Woche schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle des Richters und bestimmen mit ihrer Entscheidung das Schicksal von Verdächtigen. Doch wer ist wirklich schuldig?

„Be The Judge“ ist ein „Ethical Puzzle“ in bunter Comic-Grafik. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, den wahren Täter zu finden. Dazu musst du den kleinen Hinweisen folgen und zahlreiche Beweismittel auswerten. Schließlich sollst du am Ende ein gerechtes Urteil fällen. „Be The Judge“ landet auf Platz 4 der Game-Charts.

Ein buntes Rätselspiel ist auch „Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles“. Hier gilt es, unzählige knifflige Bilderrätsel zu lösen. Personen und Objekte müssen identifiziert werden, um den Handlungsverlauf weiter voranzubringen. Auf den Spieler warten viele spannende Puzzle-Levels, von einfach bis schwierig. Platz 3 für „Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles“.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 6 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 7 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99 9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 1,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 2 MARVEL Future Revolution Netmarble Corporation kostenlos 3 Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles Doan Thanh kostenlos 4 Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel Matchingham Games kostenlos 5 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 6 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 9 Castle Raid! Voodoo kostenlos 10 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 6 Northgard Playdigious 5,99 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 10 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

