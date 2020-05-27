Multimedia iOS-App-Charts: Kochhelfer und Outdoor-Navi im Trend

«Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi»
Die App »Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi« eine große Auswahl an Rad- und Wandertouren.

Raus in die Natur! So lautet in Zeiten von Corona die Devise. Dass sich auch iOS-Nutzer jetzt gern draußen aufhalten, zeigen die App-Charts. Denn dort taucht nun die Outdoor-Navi «Komoot» auf. Beliebt ist zudem die Koch-App «food with love».

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In Corona-Zeiten verbringen Menschen viel Zeit zu Hause. Da bietet es sich an, seine Kochkünste zu verbessern. Wer neue Rezepte ausprobieren will, greift derzeit oft auf die Koch-App «food with love» (3,99 Euro) zurück, die auf Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet.

Weiterhin im Trend liegt auch die App «TikTok», die es in dieser Woche auf Platz zwei der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps schafft. In dem sozialen Netzwerk erstellen und teilen Nutzer kurze Videoclips mit der Community. Vor allem machen hier kuriose oder lustige Inhalte die Runde.

Wer einen Ausflug ins Grüne plant, sollte sich die App «Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi» genauer anschauen. Sie bietet nicht nur Offline-Karten für eine störungsfreie Navigation, sondern eine große Auswahl an Rad- und Wandertouren. Bei den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet «Komoot» auf den achten Platz.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3food with loveFood with love3,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa3,49
6WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
7Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
8ForestSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.2,29
9TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29
10FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1DOP: Draw One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
2TikTokTikTok Inc.kostenlos
3WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7Google Maps - Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
8Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navikomoot GmbHkostenlos
9eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos
10Spotify: Musik & PodcastsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
2GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Affinity PhotoSerif Labs10,99
6WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
7Affinity DesignerSerif Labs10,99
8food with loveFood with love3,99
9Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99
10MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
2Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
3Disney+Disneykostenlos
4NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
5Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
8Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
9Skype für iPadSkype Communications S.a.r.lkostenlos
10DOP: Draw One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos