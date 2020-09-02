Multimedia iOS-App-Charts: Fotos bearbeiten und kontaktlos bezahlen

Sparkassen-App
Die App »Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale« gibt es schon lange. Doch jetzt kann man sich die Girocard damit einrichten und via Apple Pay kontaktlos bezahlen.

Kontaktloses Bezahlen, Fotobearbeitung oder virtuelles Farming: Die App-Charts sind so vielfältig, wie die iOS-Community. Wer hat es diese Woche ins Ranking geschafft?

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Sparkassenkunden können jetzt mit Girocard via Apple Pay kontaktlos bezahlen. Mit der hauseigenen App «Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale» kann das neue Tool eingerichtet werden.

Im Geschäft halten Nutzer dann ihr iPhone oder die Apple Watch an das entsprechende Terminal und schon ist der Einkauf bezahlt. Die neue Funktion kommt gut an: In den App-Charts landet die Sparkassen-App in dieser Woche auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen Apps.

Hässliche Stromleitungen oder überfüllte Mülleimer auf Selfies gehören jetzt der Vergangenheit an. Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch die praktische Fotobearbeitungs-App «TouchRetouch». Mit verschiedenen Werkzeugen können kleine Makel erst markiert und dann gelöscht werden.

Auch unter den Top Ten ist die Landwirtschafts-App «Farming Simulator 20». Mit ihr können die Naturfreunde unter den iPhone-Usern ihren eigenen Hof bewirtschaften und zu Pferd das Land erkunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4food with loveFood with love3,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49
6WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
7WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
8Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA3,49
9Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH3,49
10TouchRetouchADVA Soft GmbH2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
3InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
4Google Maps - Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
5YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
6eBay KleinanzeigenMarktplaats BVkostenlos
7Spotify - Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
8PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
9SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
10Sparkasse Ihre mobile FilialeStar Finanz GmbHkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5TeacherTool 6Udo Hilwerling27,99
6Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner AppReaddle Inc.4,49
7The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games3,49
8MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
9MyScript CalculatorMyScript3,49
10Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
2Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
4Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
5Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
7Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
8Microsoft ExcelMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
9Microsoft OneNoteMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
10ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos

