Multimedia Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

«Poly Bridge»
»Poly Bridge« ist Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen.

Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde» und «Poly Bridge», die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an «Minecraft» reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS Game-Charts tummelt sich in dieser Woche wieder das Spiel «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde». Hier geht es darum, sich um virtuelle Haustiere zu kümmern und mit ihnen Ausflüge zu unternehmen. Machen Tierhalter ihre Aufgabe gut, bekommen sie neues Spielzeug freigeschaltet. Der Titel des Entwicklers «Outfit7 Limited» ist kostenlos und landet auf Platz fünf der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Unter die Top Ten hat es mit Platz sieben auch «Poly Bridge» (5,49 Euro) geschafft. Das Spiel für Ingenieure ist eine Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen. Also: Wer schon immer mal in die Rolle eines Brückenbauers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.

Fast ebenso beliebt ist das klassische Abenteuer-Spiel «Meridian 157: Kapitel 1» (2,29), das sich Rang zehn sichert. Gefangen auf einer subarktischen Insel, untersuchen die Spieler als forensische Meteorologen eine Wetteranomalie. Das Finden von Hinweisen und Lösen bestimmter Rätsel führt immer näher an das Geheimnis des 157. Meridian heran.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4PouPaul Salameh2,29
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
7Poly BridgeDry Cactus5,49
8Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
9Slay the SpireHumble Bundle10,99
10Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
2Money Buster!Alictuskostenlos
3Good SliceVoodookostenlos
4Stack Colors!Voodookostenlos
5Mein Talking Tom: FreundeOutfit7 Limitedkostenlos
6Prison Empire Tycoon - SimDigital Thingskostenlos
7DinoscapeFelix Klaukekostenlos
8Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
9Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
10RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Poly BridgeDry Cactus5,49
5Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
6Slay the SpireHumble Bundle10,99
7HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG2,29
8SimpleRockets 2Jundroo, LLC5,49
9The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
10Meridian 157: Kapitel 1NovaSoft Interactive Ltd2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Money Buster!Alictuskostenlos
2Tangle Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
3Mein Talking Tom: FreundeOutfit7 Limitedkostenlos
4RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
5Block Puzzle - Wood SpieleLearnings.AIkostenlos
6Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
7Prison Empire Tycoon - SimDigital Thingskostenlos
8Stack Colors!Voodookostenlos
9Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
10FortniteEpic Gameskostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200624-99-544582/4