Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde» und «Poly Bridge», die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an «Minecraft» reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS Game-Charts tummelt sich in dieser Woche wieder das Spiel «Mein Talking Tom: Freunde». Hier geht es darum, sich um virtuelle Haustiere zu kümmern und mit ihnen Ausflüge zu unternehmen. Machen Tierhalter ihre Aufgabe gut, bekommen sie neues Spielzeug freigeschaltet. Der Titel des Entwicklers «Outfit7 Limited» ist kostenlos und landet auf Platz fünf der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Unter die Top Ten hat es mit Platz sieben auch «Poly Bridge» (5,49 Euro) geschafft. Das Spiel für Ingenieure ist eine Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen. Also: Wer schon immer mal in die Rolle eines Brückenbauers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.

Fast ebenso beliebt ist das klassische Abenteuer-Spiel «Meridian 157: Kapitel 1» (2,29), das sich Rang zehn sichert. Gefangen auf einer subarktischen Insel, untersuchen die Spieler als forensische Meteorologen eine Wetteranomalie. Das Finden von Hinweisen und Lösen bestimmter Rätsel führt immer näher an das Geheimnis des 157. Meridian heran.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99 10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos 5 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos 7 Dinoscape Felix Klauke kostenlos 8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 6 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29 8 SimpleRockets 2 Jundroo, LLC 5,49 9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 5 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos 6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 7 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos 8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos 9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200624-99-544582/4