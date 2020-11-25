Diese Woche ist für viele Geschmäcker etwas in den iOS-Game-Charts dabei: Fans von rasanten Gangster- und Autorennspielen kommen genauso auf ihre Kosten wie kreative Köpfe.

Wer schon immer mal davon geträumt hat, ein echter Ganove zu sein oder mit dem Auto vor der anrückenden Ordnungsmacht davoneilen, der wird bei einem Zeichenspiel Entspannung finden.

Die Spiele-Reihe „Grand Theft Auto“ ist Kult und die Episode „Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas“ hat ihren Weg in die iPhone-Games-Charts gefunden. Die Spieler schlüpfen in die Rolle des Ganoven CJ, der in dem fiktiven US-Bundesstaat San Andreas zwischen die Fronten von Gangs, korrupten Polizisten und Politkern gerät. Das ist kein Spiel für Zartbesaitete.

Nicht weniger aufregend ist das Rennspiel „Rush Hour 3D“, bei dem man auf überfüllten Straßen vor der Polizei flüchten muss, ohne Unfälle zu verursachen. Dabei kann man zwischen verschiedenen Fahrzeugen wählen, um die Herausforderungen zu meistern.

Menschen, die eher Wert auf Entspannung legen, sollten einen Blick auf das Zeichenspiel „Happy Color - Malen nach Zahlen“ werfen. Unzählige Zeichenvorlagen warten darauf, von den kreativen Spielern möglichst sauber und schön ausgemalt zu werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 3 Rush Hour 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 4 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 5 Teacher Simulator Kwalee Ltd kostenlos 6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 7 Nagelsalon 3D Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 9 Oil Well Drilling Rollic Games kostenlos 10 Sky Glider 3D Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 7,99 6 The Game of Life 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Chess Tiger Pro Christophe Théron 8,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 3 Teacher Simulator Kwalee Ltd kostenlos 4 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 5 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 6 Fruit Ninja 2 Halfbrick Studios kostenlos 7 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 8 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 9 Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

