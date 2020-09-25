Multimedia Die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games der Woche

«Steve - Springen Dinosaurier»
»Steve - Springen Dinosaurier« bleibt unter iOS-Gamern beliebt.

In den iOS-Charts ist wieder einmal der Dino los. «Steve - Springen Dinosaurier» erzielt in dieser Woche die zweitmeisten Downloads. Mit «Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas» kehrt außerdem ein alter Bestseller zurück. Die Top-Games im Überblick.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Klar, Kinder lieben Dinos. So schneidet in den Charts erneut ein iOS-Spiel gut ab, dass einen lustigen Saurier durch eine Wüstenwelt hüpfen lässt.

Die Idee ist simpel. In «Steve - Springen Dinosaurier» gilt es, über Kakteen und andere Hindernisse zu springen. Dabei kommt es vor allem auf das richtige Timing an. Ist der Parcours gemeistert, winken neue Aufgaben und Charaktere. Dass das Spiel In-App-Käufe ermöglicht, dürfte viele Eltern allerdings ärgern.

Schon mal versucht, einen Gegenstand aus Alufolie zu formen? «Foil Turning 3D» bietet die Gelegenheit dazu. Aus der Folie fertigt man eine große Kugel an, um sie dann mit einem Hammer zu bearbeiten. Hinterher wird das Kunstwerk noch poliert und farblich angesprüht. Trotz nerviger Werbung schafft es die kostenlose Game-App in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben.

Auch unter den Top Ten: «Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas». Lange Zeit war das Gangster-Spiel dank «Fortnite» bei den iOS-Gamern abgeschrieben. Weil der Konkurrent von Epic Games jedoch aus dem App Store verbannt wurde, kehrte das Bösewicht-Abenteuer von Rockstar Games auf zahlreiche iPhones zurück - obwohl die jüngste Aktualisierung schon über ein Jahr zurückliegt.

Epic Games hatte absichtlich gegen die App-Store-Regeln verstoßen, die der Spielentwickler als unfair betrachtet.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
7PouPaul Salameh2,29
8True SkateTrue Axis2,29
9Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Steve - Springen DinosaurierIvan De Cabokostenlos
3Do Not Fall .ioAI Games FZkostenlos
4House Life 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
5Color Roll 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
6Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
7Foil Turning 3DGismartkostenlos
8Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
9Bazooka BoySUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTDkostenlos
10Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
5Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
6Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
7Company of HeroesFeral Interactive Ltd14,99
8Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
9Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited8,99
10TropicoFeral Interactive Ltd12,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2Bus Simulator : UltimateZuuks Gameskostenlos
3RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
4Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
5Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
6House Life 3DGood Job Gameskostenlos
7Touchgrind BMX 2Illusion Labskostenlos
8Call of Duty®: MobileActivision Publishing, Inc.kostenlos
9Geometry Dash LiteRobTop Games ABkostenlos
10GardenscapesPlayrixkostenlos

