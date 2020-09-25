Multimedia Die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games der Woche
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Klar, Kinder lieben Dinos. So schneidet in den Charts erneut ein iOS-Spiel gut ab, dass einen lustigen Saurier durch eine Wüstenwelt hüpfen lässt.
Die Idee ist simpel. In «Steve - Springen Dinosaurier» gilt es, über Kakteen und andere Hindernisse zu springen. Dabei kommt es vor allem auf das richtige Timing an. Ist der Parcours gemeistert, winken neue Aufgaben und Charaktere. Dass das Spiel In-App-Käufe ermöglicht, dürfte viele Eltern allerdings ärgern.
Schon mal versucht, einen Gegenstand aus Alufolie zu formen? «Foil Turning 3D» bietet die Gelegenheit dazu. Aus der Folie fertigt man eine große Kugel an, um sie dann mit einem Hammer zu bearbeiten. Hinterher wird das Kunstwerk noch poliert und farblich angesprüht. Trotz nerviger Werbung schafft es die kostenlose Game-App in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben.
Auch unter den Top Ten: «Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas». Lange Zeit war das Gangster-Spiel dank «Fortnite» bei den iOS-Gamern abgeschrieben. Weil der Konkurrent von Epic Games jedoch aus dem App Store verbannt wurde, kehrte das Bösewicht-Abenteuer von Rockstar Games auf zahlreiche iPhones zurück - obwohl die jüngste Aktualisierung schon über ein Jahr zurückliegt.
Epic Games hatte absichtlich gegen die App-Store-Regeln verstoßen, die der Spielentwickler als unfair betrachtet.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|8
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Steve - Springen Dinosaurier
|Ivan De Cabo
|kostenlos
|3
|Do Not Fall .io
|AI Games FZ
|kostenlos
|4
|House Life 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Roll 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|Foil Turning 3D
|Gismart
|kostenlos
|8
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Bazooka Boy
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|10
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|7
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|House Life 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|Illusion Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
