«CovPass»
Wer geimpft ist, holt sich mit »CovPass« den digitalen Impfnachweis. Die App gehört weiterhin zu den Favoriten im App Store.

«Einlass nur für Geimpfte und Genesene» heißt es jetzt immer häuiger. Wie praktisch, wenn man da einen digitalen Impfnachweis dabei hat. In den Top Ten der iOS-Apps steht «CovPass» erneut an der Spitze. Auch «Blitzer.de Pro» bleibt stark begehrt.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Ob beim Reisen oder Restaurantbesuch - wer gegen Covid-19 geimpft ist, schützt nicht nur seine Gesundheit, sondern hat auch einige Vorteile im Alltag. Den unkomplizierten Nachweis ermöglicht die App „CovPass“. Sie ist bei iOS-Usern in dieser Woche besonders gefragt.

Mit „CovPass“ lässt sich das EU-Covid-Zertifikat einfach per QR-Code aufs Handy bringen. Gespeichert werden unter anderem Daten zu Impfzeitpunkten und verwendeten Impfstoffen. Geimpfte haben es somit leichter, bei Kontrollen ihren Status nachzuweisen. Ein kostenloses Angebot, das viele nutzen. Die App belegt weiterhin Platz eins.

Bei den kostenpflichtigen Apps hat wieder einmal der Blitzer-Warner „Blitzer.de Pro“ (0,49 Euro) die Nase vorn. Auf Platz zwei landet der WhatsApp-Konkurrent „Threema“ (3,99 Euro), der mit einer Total-Verschlüsselung punkten kann. iPad-Nutzer setzen derzeit besonders häufig auf „GoodNotes 5“. Die Schreib-App schafft es ebenfalls auf Rang eins.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
7 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 food with love Food with love 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Untis Mobile Untis GmbH kostenlos
4 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
10 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
8 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN Limited kostenlos
6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Truck Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
