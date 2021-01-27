Multimedia Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten der iOS-Gamer

«Neues Quizduell»
Beim »Neuen Quizduell« schlaumeiern iOS-Gamer wieder um die Wette.

In dieser Woche ist viel Cleverness gefragt. Denn die iOS-Gamer hat wieder einmal das Quiz-Fieber gepackt. Aber auch eine Modellier-App scheint sie besonders zu begeistern.

Berlin (dpa) - Egal ob jung oder alt - alle lieben Quizzen. Längst gibt es auch digitale Varianten, um sein Wissen auf die Probe zu stellen. Bei iOS-Gamern hat in dieser Woche das „Neues Quizduell!“ die Nase vorn.

Mit noch mehr Möglichkeiten, sein Köpfchen zu testen und sich regelmäßig in neuen Spielmodi zu beweisen, hat die Wissens-App im Vergleich zur Vorgängerversion kräftig nachgelegt. Fragen zum aktuellen Weltgeschehen sind ebenso dabei wie ein Monatsquiz. Käufer der alten Premium-Version müssen jetzt allerdings mit Werbung leben.

Ebenfalls in den Top Ten und auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen iPhone Apps in dieser Woche: „Sculpt people“. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, ein Foto, das als Vorlage dient, so exakt wie nur möglich nachzubilden. Viel Kreativität ist gefragt und wie im Töpferkurs soll sich die Kneterei äußerst beruhigend auf Geist und Seele auswirken. Aber vor allem scheint die ausgefeilte 3D-Grafik zu überzeugen und mit detaillierten Anpassungsmöglichkeiten für spielerische Tiefe sorgen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5PouPaul Salameh2,29
6Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX0,49
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
8Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
9DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
10Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasRockstar Games7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Neues Quizduell!MAG Interactivekostenlos
2Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos
3Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
4Sculpt peopleCrazy Labskostenlos
5Water Sort PuzzleIEC GLOBAL PTY LTDkostenlos
6Match 3DLoop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketikostenlos
7Fat PusherVoodookostenlos
8Shortcut RunVoodookostenlos
9Hit Master 3D: Knife AssassinAI Games FZkostenlos
10HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2Marmalade Game Studio3,49
6Stardew ValleyChucklefish Limited5,49
7HORSE CLUB Pferde-AbenteuerBlue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99
8RFS - Real Flight SimulatorRORTOS SRL0,99
9SpongeBob SquarePantsHandyGames9,99
10Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Among Us!InnerSloth LLCkostenlos
2RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
3Project MakeoverBubblegum Games LLCkostenlos
4HomescapesPlayrixkostenlos
5Happy Color™ - Malen nach ZahlenX-Flowkostenlos
6slither.ioLowtech Studios LLCkostenlos
7Subway SurfersSybo Games ApSkostenlos
8Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
9GardenscapesPlayrixkostenlos
10Match 3DLoop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketikostenlos

