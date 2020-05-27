Multimedia Beliebte iOS-Games: Rätselspaß und Baukünste

«DOP: Draw One Part»
Bei dem Rätselspiel »DOP: Draw One Part« wird die Antwort nicht getippt, sondern gezeichnet.

Knobelspiele gibt es in Apples App-Store viele - doch nur wenige schaffen es unter die Top-Games der Woche. Dass diesmal «DOP» dabei ist, könnte an seiner besonderen Spielmechanik liegen. Weit oben platziert sich zudem das Adventure-Game «Terraria».

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Rätselspiele kommen bei iOS-Gamern immer wieder gut an. So nun auch das Spiel «DOP: Draw One Part». Das Besondere: Hier wird des Rätsels Lösung nicht getippt oder eingetragen, sondern gezeichnet. Die App rückt auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vor.

In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Sandbox-Spiel «Pocket Build». Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle des Baumeisters und kann die Welt um ihn herum nach eigenem Belieben gestalten. Dabei stehen hunderte Objekte und Gegenstände zur Verfügung. «Pocket Build» kostet 1,09 Euro und landet auf Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

Abenteuerlustige Gamer kommen bei «Terraria» (5,49 Euro) auf ihre Kosten. Bei dem pixeligen Spiel im Retro-Look erforscht der Protagonist eine Welt voller Gefahren. Neben klassischen Kampfelementen bietet das Spiel auch einen Baumodus, was für Abwechslung und langen Spielspaß sorgt. «Terraria» gelingt der Einstieg in die Charts mit Rang fünf.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4PouPaul Salameh2,29
5Geometry DashRobTop Games AB2,29
6Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
7Pocket BuildMoonBear LTD1,09
8Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.5,49
9Doodle JumpLima Sky0,49
10Football Manager 2020 MobileSEGA9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1DOP: Draw One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
2Repair Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
3Tower Run - Grow Your TowerVoodookostenlos
4Recharge Please! - Puzzle GameGeisha Tokyo Inc.kostenlos
5SpongeBob: Krosses KochduellTilting Pointkostenlos
6Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos
7Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
8Brain OutEYEWIND LIMITEDkostenlos
9Escape MastersPlaygendary Limitedkostenlos
10FishdomPlayrixkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1MinecraftMojang7,99
2MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
3Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
4Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.5,49
5Farming Simulator 20GIANTS Software GmbH6,99
6Leo's Fortune1337 & Senri LLC1,09
7The House of Da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
8TropicoFeral Interactive Ltd12,99
9The House of Da Vinci 2Blue Brain Games5,49
10The RoomFireproof Games1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1DOP: Draw One PartSayGames LLCkostenlos
2Save The Girl!Lion Studioskostenlos
3Repair Master 3DRollic Gameskostenlos
4Block Puzzle - Wood SpieleLearnings.AIkostenlos
5Brawl StarsSupercellkostenlos
6FishdomPlayrixkostenlos
7RobloxRoblox Corporationkostenlos
8Mario Kart TourNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
9Recharge Please! - Puzzle GameGeisha Tokyo Inc.kostenlos
10Brain Test: Knifflige RätselUnico Studio LLCkostenlos