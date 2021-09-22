Multimedia Bei iOS-Gamern beliebt: Truck fahren und den Star schlagen
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spiele wie „Minecraft“ oder „Geometry Dash“ besetzen in den iOS-Game-Charts seit Jahren die oberen Ränge. Doch seit letzter Woche mischt auch der „Truck Simulator: Ultimate“ kräftig mit.
Mit dem Simulator können Gamer ausprobieren, wie sich das Truckerleben so anfühlt. Sie bauen einen eigenen Fuhrpark auf, stellen Mitarbeiter ein und steuern natürlich auch mal selbst ihren Lastwagen durch die ganze Welt. Das scheint der iOS-Gemeinde zu gefallen. Der Trucksimulator bleibt auf Platz eins.
Diesmal ebenfalls dabei ist „Schlag den Star“. Das Spiel zur beliebten Pro-Sieben-Show macht die Fans zu Akteuren. Antreten muss man in Disziplinen wie „Kopfrechnen“, „Lattlschießen“ oder „BallBall“. Dabei sind vor allem Denkvermögen und Fingerspitzengefühl gefragt. Das iPhone-Game für 2,99 Euro steigt auf Platz acht ein.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|True Skate
|True Axis
|1,99
|8
|Schlag den Star
|bitComposer Interactive GmbH
|2,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|1,99
|10
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|kostenlos
|2
|Truck Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Food Cutting!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Tap Away 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Beatstar
|Space Ape Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Pocket Styler: Fashion Stars
|Nordcurrent UAB
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Meistgekauft iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|4
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Passpartout: Starving Artist
|Flamebait AB
|4,99
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|9
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|0,99
|10
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|1,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Truck Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|3
|Hill Climb Racing
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|4
|Pocket Styler: Fashion Stars
|Nordcurrent UAB
|kostenlos
|5
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|UNO!™
|Mattel163 Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|8
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Get Lucky 3D
|HOMA GAMES
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos