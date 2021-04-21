In der Pandemie ist bei vielen sowohl Homeoffice als auch zu Hause kochen angesagt. Kein Wunder also, dass eine Rezepte-App und eine Meeting-App ganz oben in den iOS-Charts dieser Woche mitspielen.

Berlin (dpa) - In Pandemiezeiten sind viele dankbar über einfache Rezeptvorschläge. Neben Homeoffice und Homeschooling bleibt schließlich oft kaum Zeit, um noch entspannt für die Familie zu kochen. Etwas Abwechslung zum Bestellservice wünscht man sich aber doch.

Im Alltag schwören dabei viele auf den Thermomix. Ein Allrounder, der sowohl mixen, rühren, kneten als auch kochen können soll. Mit der App „food with love“ (3,99 Euro) findet man dann die passenden Rezepte für den Küchenhelfer. Die einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen tragen zum Gelingen bei und machen Lust, neues auszuprobieren. „food with love“ gehört auch in dieser Woche zu den Top-Platzierungen.

In den iOS-App-Charts ganz oben mit dabei ist auch die Kommunikations-App „Cisco Webex Meetings“. Diese wird vor allem im beruflichen Umfeld, zum Abhalten von Video- und Audiomeetings, genutzt. Mit der kostenlosen Basis-Version können aber auch Privatnutzer über das Tool chatten. Das neueste Update enthält neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 6 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Northgard Playdigious 8,99 6 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99 7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Rodrigues Velloso kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

