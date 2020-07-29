In dieser Woche zeigt sich in den App-Charts, dass das professione Bearbeiten von Fotos nicht nur die Sache von Hochleistungs-PCs ist. Außerdem beliebt ist die mobile Bezahl-App von PayPal.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Professionelle Fotobearbeitung findet meist am Desktop-PC statt. Doch das muss nicht sein: Dank der App «Affinity Photo» (21,99 Euro) ist genau das auch mobil möglich. Die für das iPad optimierte Software bietet einen breiten Funktionsumfang und schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts.

Digitales Bezahlen wird zunehmend zu einem alltäglichen Vorgang. Das Smartphone erweist sich dabei als handliches Tool zur Abwicklung der Zahlungsmodalitäten. Mit der «PayPal»-App des gleichnamigen Online-Bezahldienstleisters lassen sich Transaktionen bequem von Handy ausführen und verwalten. «PayPal» landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Zu den beliebtesten Apps zählt auch in dieser Woche wieder die App des amerikanischen Video-On-Demand Dienstes «Netflix». Nutzer der Applikation können das riesige Angebot der Online-Videothek entweder direkt streamen oder bequem auf das iPad herunterladen. Bei der Anwendung für unterwegs spart das eine Menge Datenvolumen. Netflix landet auf dem ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 7 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 8 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 8 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 9 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

