Multimedia App-Charts: Fotobearbeitung und Online-Bezahl-Tool
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Professionelle Fotobearbeitung findet meist am Desktop-PC statt. Doch das muss nicht sein: Dank der App «Affinity Photo» (21,99 Euro) ist genau das auch mobil möglich. Die für das iPad optimierte Software bietet einen breiten Funktionsumfang und schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts.
Digitales Bezahlen wird zunehmend zu einem alltäglichen Vorgang. Das Smartphone erweist sich dabei als handliches Tool zur Abwicklung der Zahlungsmodalitäten. Mit der «PayPal»-App des gleichnamigen Online-Bezahldienstleisters lassen sich Transaktionen bequem von Handy ausführen und verwalten. «PayPal» landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Zu den beliebtesten Apps zählt auch in dieser Woche wieder die App des amerikanischen Video-On-Demand Dienstes «Netflix». Nutzer der Applikation können das riesige Angebot der Online-Videothek entweder direkt streamen oder bequem auf das iPad herunterladen. Bei der Anwendung für unterwegs spart das eine Menge Datenvolumen. Netflix landet auf dem ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|9
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|8
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|7,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|9
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|8
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
