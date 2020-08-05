Multimedia APP-Charts: Fahrzeug per App steuern und Serien schauen

«Mercedes me 2020»
Mit der App »Mercedes me 2020« können Nutzer ihren Wagen steuern.

Das Auto per App zu steuern, begeistert offenbar viele Mercedesfahrer. Auch ganz oben in den Charts ist die App Netflix, um preisgekrönte Filme und Serien zu schauen.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Diese Woche hat es bei den deutschen App Store-Nutzern die «Mercedes me 2020», mit der man als Fahrzeughalter kostenlos mit dem Smartphone alle Infos im Blick hat und das Fahrzeug per App steuern kann, ganz nach oben geschafft.

Dabei informiert einen der Fahrzeugstatus beispielsweise über Kilometerstand und Reichweite und man hat auch noch die Möglichkeit, den Reifendruck, die Türen, die Fenster und den Kofferraums zu überprüfen.

Und das versteht sich in der Urlaubszeit fast von selbst: Unter den Top-Apps der Woche ist die Netflix-App, mit der man preisgekrönte Serien, Filme, Dokumentationen und Stand-up-Specials anschauen kann.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,99
3MinecraftMojang7,99
4food with loveFood with love3,99
5WeatherProMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
6Sky GuideFifth Star Labs LLC3,49
7WatchChat 2: for WhatsAppAlexander Nowak3,49
8AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,49
9FacetuneLightricks Ltd.4,49
10Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Mercedes me 2020Mercedes-Benz AGkostenlos
2Cube Surfer!Voodookostenlos
3WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
4Google Maps - Transit & EssenGoogle LLCkostenlos
5Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
6InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
7YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
8Scribble RiderVoodookostenlos
9Good SliceVoodookostenlos
10Spotify - Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
3NotabilityGinger Labs9,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Die drei ??? - FlaschenteufelUSM7,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio4,49
7WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH0,99
8Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi5,49
9Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner AppReaddle Inc.4,49
10Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der GeisterweltUSM6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
2Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
3YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
4Disney+Disneykostenlos
5Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
6Messaging for WhatsApp on iPadBurak Acemoglukostenlos
7ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoomkostenlos
8Spotify - Musik und PlaylistsSpotify Ltd.kostenlos
9Messenger für WhatsApp WebHenrique Vellosokostenlos
10Google ChromeGoogle LLCkostenlos

