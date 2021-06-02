Multimedia Angesagte iOS-Games: Runway-Walk und Holzblock-Sudoku
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - „Sudoku“ basiert auf der logischen Positionierung von Zahlen. Es ist ein beliebtes Spiel zum Trainieren des logischen Denkens - etwas für Denksportler also. In dieser Woche aber spielt die iOS-Gemeinde „Wooduku“.
Holzblock-Puzzle trifft auf „Sudoku“: „Wooduku“ ist ein ruhiges und einfach angelegtes Spiel, das trotzdem herausfordernde Aufgaben bereithält. Es gilt viele knifflige Holzblock-Rätsel zu lösen. Dazu müssen die passenden Holz-Blöcke in einem 9x9 Sudoku-Gitter platziert werden. Ein kleines aber feines Spiel, das mit realistisch gestaltetem Holzdesign und einem entspannenden Spielablauf überzeugt. „Wooduku“ schafft es damit in den Game-Charts auf Platz 10.
Ebenfalls viel gespielt und gleich auf Platz 2 gelandet, ist das Spiel „Body Race“. Auf einem Laufsteg sollen Gemüse, Fastfood und Fitness-Geräte eingesammelt werden. Am Ende des Laufstegs erhält der Gamer oder die Gamerin ein Kleid in der entsprechenden Konfektionsgröße der gesammelten Objekte.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|2
|Body Race
|Gismart
|kostenlos
|3
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|I am a Giraffe
|? ?
|kostenlos
|5
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Tap Away 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Woodoku
|Tripledot Studios
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Divinity - Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|2
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Makeover Studio 3D
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
