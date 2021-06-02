Multimedia Angesagte iOS-Games: Runway-Walk und Holzblock-Sudoku

«Wooduku»
Kniffliges Holzblock-Rätsel: »Wooduku« begeistert derzeit die iOS-Gemeinde.

Wer gern «Sudoku» spielt, kann es auch mal mit «Wooduku» probieren. Die iOS-Gemeinde hat das Spiel schon für sich entdeckt. Auf einem Laufsteg kann man nur Mode präsentieren? Nicht so bei «Body Race». Auch dieses Game kommt derzeit gut an.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - „Sudoku“ basiert auf der logischen Positionierung von Zahlen. Es ist ein beliebtes Spiel zum Trainieren des logischen Denkens - etwas für Denksportler also. In dieser Woche aber spielt die iOS-Gemeinde „Wooduku“.

Holzblock-Puzzle trifft auf „Sudoku“: „Wooduku“ ist ein ruhiges und einfach angelegtes Spiel, das trotzdem herausfordernde Aufgaben bereithält. Es gilt viele knifflige Holzblock-Rätsel zu lösen. Dazu müssen die passenden Holz-Blöcke in einem 9x9 Sudoku-Gitter platziert werden. Ein kleines aber feines Spiel, das mit realistisch gestaltetem Holzdesign und einem entspannenden Spielablauf überzeugt. „Wooduku“ schafft es damit in den Game-Charts auf Platz 10.

Ebenfalls viel gespielt und gleich auf Platz 2 gelandet, ist das Spiel „Body Race“. Auf einem Laufsteg sollen Gemüse, Fastfood und Fitness-Geräte eingesammelt werden. Am Ende des Laufstegs erhält der Gamer oder die Gamerin ein Kleid in der entsprechenden Konfektionsgröße der gesammelten Objekte.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Body Race Gismart kostenlos
3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
4 I am a Giraffe ? ? kostenlos
5 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
6 Tap Away 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
8 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
9 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos
10 Woodoku Tripledot Studios kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Divinity - Original Sin 2 Larian Studios 27,99
6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
2 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
4 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
6 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
7 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
8 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

