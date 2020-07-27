Ein Großeltern-Ehepaar aus Taiwan ist auf Instagram zu unverhofftem Ruhm gelangt, weil es sich in Kleidung fotografieren lässt, die Kunden in ihrer Wäscherei vergessen haben.

Dem Paar in der Stadt Taichung folgen schon mehr als 440.000 Nutzer. „Ich bin begeistert, dass wir anderen Freude und Hoffnung bringen können“, sagte die 84 Jahre alte Hsu Hsiu-e am Montag über die positiven Reaktionen aus allen Teilen der Welt. Ihr 83 Jahre alter Mann Chang Wan-ji wirkt wie seine Frau wie ein Naturtalent als Fotomodell – mal schick, mal lässig. Das Paar tritt auch gerne mit Sonnenbrille und in Turnschuhen auf. Die Idee zu dem Instagram-Auftritt hatte ihr Enkel Reef Chang im Juni, als das Wäscherei-Geschäft durch die Corona-Krise schlecht lief. Der 31-Jährige konnte es nach nicht mit ansehen, wie sich seine Großeltern langweilten.