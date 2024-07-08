Do bische platt Wieso mer des Wort „einsam“ frieher nur aus’m Radio gekennt hat
Ich hätt in de ledschde Woche net iwwer die Statisdiker schelle solle – jetzat iwwerfalle se mich an enner Tour mit ihre Prozende und Tabelle, jede Daa e nei Statisdik iwwer irschend e
Bitte loggen Sie sich ein um den Artikel im Klartext zu sehen.
edle,Bnsni se si mzu r.surHeaofoau Gdar els ,ich dssa eid arleemsntnB uttSgnif fseannuurg ual,&m;tth dssa dcfash ejedr eddzew deelJghiunc do;dumtreaq&ob bis tksar suqnediml&o;a .si ttzaeJ irwlweee hic ide ngaz eit,Z iew sed gth:e terdmao ?saenmi nU nank dse ikcrewhl nsin: reeJd ewddez jngeu Mscehn