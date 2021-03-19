Am Samstag, 19 Uhr, wird das Konzert der Soulfamily live aus dem Zweibrücker Herzogsaal gestreamt.

Es singen und spielen Elmar Federkeil, Silke Hauck, Isaac Roosevelt und Andrew Lauer. Die Zweibrücker konnten per Facebook und E-Mail (auch bei der RHEINPFALZ) aus 30 Titeln ihre Songwünsche abgeben. Das ist das Ergebnis, gestreamt wird kostenlos auf zweibruecken.de/live.

1. Purple Rain (Prince)

2. Soul Man (The Blues Brothers)

3. Valerie (Amy Winehouse)

4. All Night Long (Lionel Richie)

5. Get Down on It (Kool & the Gang)

6. Papa Was a Rolling Stone (Tempt.)

7. Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars)

8. Lady Marmelade (Labelle)

9. Simply the Best (Tina Turner)

10. Ain’t Nobody (Chaka Khan)

11. What’s Goin On (Marvin Gaye)

12. Ladies Night (Kool & the Gang)

13. Abracadabra (Steve Miller Band)

14. No Roots (Alice Merton)

15. Brickhouse (The Commodores)