Mit zwei Tagen Verspätung kamen am Dienstag die 15 Fußballer aus der ostafrikanischen Republik Uganda in ihrer Gastgeberstadt Pirmasens an. Die Sportler nehmen an den Special Olympic World Games vom 17. bis 24. Juni 2023 in Berlin teil. Um 18 Uhr startete die Mannschaft gemeinsam mit Oberbürgermeister Markus Zwick in Begleitung des Spielmannszug Niedersimten einen Fackellauf vom Exerzierplatz bis zum Schlossplatz – als Zeichen für Inklusion und die Selbstbestimmung von Menschen mit Behinderung. Viele Pirmasenser waren gekommen, und säumten den Weg vom Exerzierplatz durch die Fußgängerzone bis zum Schlossplatz, um den Sportlern „Kraibu“ (Willkommen) zu sagen. Dort gab es noch ein kleines Begrüßungsfeuerwerk und danach Live Musik mit dem Duo „Face to Face“. Die Special Olympic World Games finden erstmals in Deutschland statt. Die Weltspiele für Menschen mit geistiger und mehrfacher Behinderung gelten als größte inklusive Sport-Veranstaltung. Es werden Wettkämpfe in 26 Sportarten ausgetragen. Die Organisatoren rechnen mit 170 Teams mit 7 000 Athletinnen und Athleten. Zum Konzept der Weltspiele 2023 gehört, dass eine Woche vor Wettkampfbeginn 170 Kommunen aus ganz Deutschland jeweils ein Team bei sich aufnehmen.

English Version

The 15 footballers from the East African Republic of Uganda arrived in their host city Pirmasens on tuesday, two days late. The athletes will take part in the Special Olympic World Games from June 17 to 24, 2023 in Berlin. At 6 p.m., the team, together with Mayor Markus Zwick and accompanied by the marching band Niedersimten, started a torch relay from the parade ground to the palace square as a sign of inclusion and the self-determination of people with disabilities. Many people from Pirmasens came to say „Kraibu!“ and welcome the athletes and lined the way from the parade ground through the pedestrian zone. There was a surprising small welcome firework and live music with the duo „Face to Face“.

The Special Olympic World Games are being held in Germany for the first time. The World Games for people with mental and multiple disabilities are considered the largest inclusive sports event. Competitions are held in 26 sports. The organizers expect 170 teams with 7000 athletes. Part of the concept for the 2023 World Games is that one week before the start of the competition, 170 municipalities from all over Germany will each host a team.