22-year-old Joe Cemlyn-Jones is a team member of TSG Grünstadt. In the last few weeks, he didn’t go to the start in the German Second Bundesliga. Instead, the man from Birmingham with Welsh roots competed in the World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Are you happy with your archievements in the World Championships?

I’m happy with the experience and some of the skills I performed. I had a slight error with my hand. I had my palm open and I had two stitches put in two days before the competition. So I was unable to train on the parallel bars. Which is why it was not the greatest routine on the parallel bars. But high bar, pommel horse and rings were very good.

What is it like to be part of an international competition? Is it like Olympics on a smaller scale?

I think it is, yeah. Because you see all the big guys and the big names, you know? Seeing all the top countries. It does feel like you said: a mini Olympics.

Were there Covid-regulations like at the Olympics in Japan, where you couldn’t go outside the area?

We weren’t allowed to leave the hotel. It was literally hotel, gym, dining hall, back to the hotel. And we weren’t allowed to do anything else. In the competition, we warmed up ready to compete. We were just about to march on. And someone in the competition before us tested positive for coronavirus. So they had to clean all the apparatus before we went on. So we warmed up, had to wait over an hour for them to clean and dry the equipment. It was crazy.

Have you been following the competitions of TSG Grünstadt from Japan?

Oh, I have, yeah! I’ve heard we’ve lost a few matches. And I was speaking to Steffen (Steffen Fröhlich, manager of the TSG team, editor's note). And I heard some of the judging was a bit harsh. But it sounds like we’re doing okay.

How do you like beeing part of the TSG team?

I love it. I love everyone there. We’re like a family.

What distinguishes the teams in Grünstadt and Birmingham?

I think they’re very similar. We’re all very supportive and we all love gymnastics. So we’re similar in that aspect. The difference is: You guys speak German.

When you come to Grünstadt, does Brexit make traveling harder for you? What has changed?

It just takes longer. Because when I do the passport control, we have to go to the ’all other passports’ section rather than to the European section. So this takes longer. But it’s not too bad.

The ranking doesn’t look quite well for TSG Grünstadt. Is it easy to win the next two matches?

For sure! 100 percent! We are goint to win! 100 percent!

Are you in contact with the other non-German gymnasts of TSG Grünstadt?

Yeah, I have been speaking to them. They are all my club mates. We love each other. I knew these guys before joining our team from international competitions.

The gymnastics bubble is like a big family, isn’t it?

It is, yeah! I think we all respect each other, because we know how hard gymnastics is. So when we went to Japan and saw some of the guys I have never spoken to before, everyone was just really friendly and really nice. And everyone was really supportive. Just like a big family.

What are your goals for the next competitions?

Grünstadt, we’re going to League One! I’m not leaving you guys until we get to League One. That’s one goal. Second goal is a team medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Games and an all around medal. And also, to make it to the world championships team for next year in Liverpool. These are my next year goals.

And after that?

Paris 2024. That’s a big goal of mine. And a team medal at the Europeans next year.