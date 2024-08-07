Abenteuer zu Wasser RHEINPFALZ Plus Artikel Erfrischende Erholung: Mit Schlauchboot und Kanu auf Nahe, Lahn und Glan

Erfrischendes Wasserabenteuer: Packrafting auf der Nahe.
Erfrischendes Wasserabenteuer: Packrafting auf der Nahe.

Leinen los und Seen und Flüsse vom Wasser aus erkunden: Das erfrischende Sommervergnügen eröffnet ganz nebenbei neue Aussichten auf die Landschaft. Freizeitkapitäne finden in der Pfalz, aber auch darüber hinaus spannende Angebote.

Erfrischendes Wasserabenteuer: Packrafting auf der Nahe.
Erfrischendes Wasserabenteuer: Packrafting auf der Nahe.
Mit dem Kanu auf der Lahn.
Mit dem Kanu auf der Lahn.
Gemächlich: Wasserwandern auf dem Glan.
Gemächlich: Wasserwandern auf dem Glan.
Auf der Mosel: das römische Weinschiff »Stella Noviomagi«.
Auf der Mosel: das römische Weinschiff „Stella Noviomagi“.
In der Eifel: auf dem Maar im Tretboot.
In der Eifel: auf dem Maar im Tretboot.
Beliebt: Schiffstour auf dem Mittelrhein.
Beliebt: Schiffstour auf dem Mittelrhein.

Foto 1 von 6

Ein paar Anregungen aus Rheinland-Pfalz:

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein um den Artikel im Klartext zu sehen.

ufslahrFst urtne iesleFEnen hrflFussta ist uru&m;lf ichs geenmnom honsc ien hs&e;ulcomns r.bnEeisl Wenn nand ufa red ckeStre ;gml&eedaurisz neei rogeiadns lsuiseK t,lgie eiw die 200 Mrtee hohe nlSewadit eds lofneestR na red ,haNe tis ads reAnbetue efkrept. iMt emd reghntensi,Rfeain ienre bmu;u&

x