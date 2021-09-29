Kultur USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2. ( 6.) Industry Baby Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3. ( 2.) Way 2 Sexy Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
4. ( 3.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
5. ( 5.) Fancy Like Walker Hayes
6. ( 7.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
7. ( 8.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
8. ( 4.) Knife Talk Drake Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
9. ( - ) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
10. ( - ) Thats What I Want Lil Nas X
x