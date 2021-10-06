Kultur USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. (neu) My Universe Coldplay x BTS
2. (1.) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
3. ( 2.) Industry Baby Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
4. ( 3.) Way 2 Sexy Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
5. ( 5.) Fancy Like Walker Hayes
6. ( 4.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
7. ( 6.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
8. ( 7.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
9. ( 8.) Knife Talk Drake Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
10. ( - ) Levitating Dua Lipa
