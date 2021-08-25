Kultur USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2. ( 3.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
3. ( 2.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( - ) Rumors Lizzo & Cardi B
5. ( 4.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
6. ( 5.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
7. ( 8.) Industry Baby Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
8. ( 7.) Butter BTS
9. (10.) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo
10. ( 9.) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
