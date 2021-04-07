Kultur USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
2.( 1.)PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
3.( 3.)Leave the Door OpenSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4.( 2.)UpCardi B
5.( 4.)Drivers LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
6.( 5.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
7.( 7.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8.( 6.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
9.(10.)Mood24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
10.( 9.)What You Know Bout LovePop Smoke

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210407-99-116881/3