Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator
2. ( - ) Planet Her Doja Cat
3. ( 1.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
4. ( 3.) The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
5. ( 2.) Hall of Fame Polo G
6. ( 5.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
7. ( 4.) Culture III Migos
8. ( 9.) Inside (The Songs) Bo Burnham
9. ( 7.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
10. ( - ) Justice Justin Bieber

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210707-99-293794/2

