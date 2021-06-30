Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. 3. Sour Olivia Rodrigo
2. 1. Hall of Fame Polo G
3. 4. The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
4. 2. Culture III Migos
5. 5. Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
6. - Back Of My Mind H.E.R.
7. - Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
8. 9. A Gangsta's Pain Moneybagg Yo
9. 7. Inside (The Songs) Bo Burnham
10. ( 10.) The Off-Season J. Cole

