Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|3.
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|2.
|1.
|Hall of Fame
|Polo G
|3.
|4.
|The Voice Of The Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|4.
|2.
|Culture III
|Migos
|5.
|5.
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|6.
|-
|Back Of My Mind
|H.E.R.
|7.
|-
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|8.
|9.
|A Gangsta's Pain
|Moneybagg Yo
|9.
|7.
|Inside (The Songs)
|Bo Burnham
|10. (
|10.)
|The Off-Season
|J. Cole
