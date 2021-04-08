Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )SoulFlyRod Wave
2.( 1.)JusticeJustin Bieber
3.( - )Clouds (The Mixtape)NF
4.( - )My SaviorCarrie Underwood
5.( 3.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
6.( - )The HighlightsThe Weeknd
7.( 4.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
8.( - )Dum And Dummer 2Young Dolph & Key Glock
9.( 5.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
10.( - )OK OrchestraAJR

