Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|SoulFly
|Rod Wave
|2.
|( 1.)
|Justice
|Justin Bieber
|3.
|( - )
|Clouds (The Mixtape)
|NF
|4.
|( - )
|My Savior
|Carrie Underwood
|5.
|( 3.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|6.
|( - )
|The Highlights
|The Weeknd
|7.
|( 4.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|8.
|( - )
|Dum And Dummer 2
|Young Dolph & Key Glock
|9.
|( 5.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|10.
|( - )
|OK Orchestra
|AJR
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210407-99-116897/3