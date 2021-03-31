Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )JusticeJustin Bieber
2.( - )Chemtrails Over The Country ClubLana Del Rey
3.( 1.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
4.( 2.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
5.( 3.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
6.( 6.)Shiesty SeasonPooh Shiesty
7.( 4.)After HoursThe Weeknd
8.( 7.)My TurnLil Baby
9.( 8.)The VoiceLil Durk
10.( - )What You See is What You getLuke Combs

