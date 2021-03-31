Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)
(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Justice
|Justin Bieber
|2.
|( - )
|Chemtrails Over The Country Club
|Lana Del Rey
|3.
|( 1.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|4.
|( 2.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|5.
|( 3.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|6.
|( 6.)
|Shiesty Season
|Pooh Shiesty
|7.
|( 4.)
|After Hours
|The Weeknd
|8.
|( 7.)
|My Turn
|Lil Baby
|9.
|( 8.)
|The Voice
|Lil Durk
|10.
|( - )
|What You See is What You get
|Luke Combs
