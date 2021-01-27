Kultur USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Artist
|1.
|( 1.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|2.
|( 3.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|3.
|(-)
|The Good Times And The Bad Ones
|Why Don`t We
|4.
|( 2.)
|Evermore
|Taylor Swift
|5.
|( 7.)
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|6.
|( 5.)
|The Voice
|Lil Durk
|7.
|( - )
|Musik To Be Murdered By
|Eminem
|8.
|( 6.)
|After Hours
|The Weeknd
|10.
|( 8.)
|What You See Is What You Get
|Luke Combs
