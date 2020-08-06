Kultur Songs für den Sommer: Die 20 besten Sommerhits von 2000 bis 2020
Als Offiziellen Sommerhit 2020 kürten die Experten von GfK Entertainment am Donnerstag das Lied „Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)“ von Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo. Der weltweit erfolgreiche Ohrwurm geht auf einen Teenager aus Neuseeland und einen Tanztrend im Videoportal Tiktok zurück. Diese Songs hatten seit dem Jahr 2000 in Deutschland den Titel „Sommerhit“:
2020
„Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)“ - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2019
„Señorita“ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
2018
„Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)“ - El Profesor
2017
„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
2016
„Don„t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)“ - Imany
2015
„Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)“ - Felix Jaehn feat. Jasmine Thompson
2014
„Prayer In C“ - Lilly Wood & The Prick
2013
„Wake Me Up“ - Avicii
2012
„I Follow Rivers (Magician Remix)“ von Lykke Li
2011
„Mr. Saxobeat“ - Alexandra Stan
2010
„We No Speak Americano“ - Yolanda Be Cool & Dcup
2009
„Jungle Drum“ - Emiliana Torrini
2008
„I Kissed A Girl“ - Katy Perry
2007
„Hamma!“ - Culcha Candela
2006
„Crazy“ - Gnarls Barkley
2005
„Maria“ - US5
2004
„Dragostea din tei“ - O-Zone
2003
„Ab in den Süden“ - Buddy vs. DJ The Wave
2002
„The Ketchup Song“ - Las Ketchup
2001
„Miss California“ - Dante Thomas feat. Pras
2000
„Around The World (La La La La La)“ - ATC