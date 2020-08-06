Als Offiziellen Sommerhit 2020 kürten die Experten von GfK Entertainment am Donnerstag das Lied „Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)“ von Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo. Der weltweit erfolgreiche Ohrwurm geht auf einen Teenager aus Neuseeland und einen Tanztrend im Videoportal Tiktok zurück. Diese Songs hatten seit dem Jahr 2000 in Deutschland den Titel „Sommerhit“:

2020

„Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)“ - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2019

„Señorita“ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

2018

„Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)“ - El Profesor

2017

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

2016

„Don„t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)“ - Imany

2015

„Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)“ - Felix Jaehn feat. Jasmine Thompson

2014

„Prayer In C“ - Lilly Wood & The Prick

2013

„Wake Me Up“ - Avicii

2012

„I Follow Rivers (Magician Remix)“ von Lykke Li

2011

„Mr. Saxobeat“ - Alexandra Stan

2010

„We No Speak Americano“ - Yolanda Be Cool & Dcup

2009

„Jungle Drum“ - Emiliana Torrini

2008

„I Kissed A Girl“ - Katy Perry

2007

„Hamma!“ - Culcha Candela

2006

„Crazy“ - Gnarls Barkley

2005

„Maria“ - US5

2004

„Dragostea din tei“ - O-Zone

2003

„Ab in den Süden“ - Buddy vs. DJ The Wave

2002

„The Ketchup Song“ - Las Ketchup

2001

„Miss California“ - Dante Thomas feat. Pras

2000

„Around The World (La La La La La)“ - ATC